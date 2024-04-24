Karan Johar Sets Internet Ablaze with a Sizzling Snapshot of Ananya Panday in a Nude Bodycon Dress, Dubbing Her ‘Worthy Muse’!

Ananya Panday has a close bond with Karan Johar in the Bollywood industry, having debuted under Dharma Productions in the ‘Student Of The Year 2’ movie. Ananya has expressed affection and respect for the filmmaker throughout the years. Their camaraderie frequently draws notice on Instagram, with fun banter and poignant interactions. Karan Johar once again released a breathtaking photo of Ananya Panday, highlighting her as his muse. Check out the filmmaker’s Instagram story-

Karan Johar’s Instagram Story Appearance-

Karan Johar shared a stunning photo of Ananya Panday on his Instagram Stories. The actress exuded elegance in a long beige bodycon dress in the photo. She dazzles in a nude strappy bodycon dress featuring a deep U-neckline, accentuating her collarbones and adding a touch of allure to her look. The sleeveless design highlights her toned arms and shoulders, while the bodycon silhouette hugs her curves in all the right places, showcasing her figure with elegance and grace. The nude hue of the dress complements Ananya’s skin tone beautifully, creating a soft and understated look that exudes sophistication and glamour.

Her Glam Appearance-

Ananya’s hair is fashioned in middle-parted loose waves, adding to the overall sophistication of her look. Her makeup is kept fresh and natural, with glowing skin, soft eyeshadow, and a nude lip color that enhances the features of her ensemble. She keeps her accessories minimal in a gold necklace that adds a touch of sparkle to her look without detracting from the simplicity of her dress.

In the picture, she stands alongside a corner decorated with balloons and a teddy bear. A table and chair completed the wonderful setting. Ananya’s smile adds the cherry on top. Karan Johar captioned his Instagram story, “My attempt at photography! Ananya Panday as a worthy muse!” And the diva reshared and captioned, “hehe love you ❤.”

What do you think about Ananya's outfit and Karan Johar's photography skills?