Katrina Kaif and her elegance can never fail to astound us! The actress has truly defined what beauty is over the years. Time and again, the actress has settled with enigmatic fashion and of course celebratory work folios on the screen. Katrina has come a long way; we still remember those good old days, when she initiated her career as an actor, and to date she doesn’t fail to wow us at every instance.

As of now, Katrina has become quite popular on social media too. She is an active Instagram user and often keeps her fans intrigued with her fashion posts and more. Owing to that, her latest picture has left us amused and go awestruck with her divine glow once again. She can be seen in a beautiful white shirt dress. The outfit featured feathery ruffles all over and subtle glam with the transparency.

For makeup, Katrina Kaif teamed the candid look with bold beautiful eyes and nude pink lips. The actress completed the look with long wavy hair. Posing with utmost grace, the actress can be sitting on the settee with utmost grace. The picture left her Instagram family all vibed up for the weekend once again!

Here take a look at the picture-



On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Phone Bhoot. The movie also starred Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie was a parody of what we usually call ‘horror movies’. The actress has got some more big-budget movies on the line up. However, one of the most anticipated is Jee Le Zaara, that stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra too.