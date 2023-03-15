Sequin sarees never go off-trend or out of style. These drapes instantly elevate your look, and you sparkle like a star. And so do the gorgeous South beauties who occasionally embrace the sequin saree style. The divas often share breathtaking glimpses of themselves in unique and captivating styles. Keerthy Suresh and Rakul Preet Singh are caught wearing the sequin saree and exuding glamour. So let’s check out whose sequin saree is better.

South cinema queen Keerthy Suresh is popular for her amazing roles and on-screen appearances. In this picture, Keerthy Suresh wore a see-through sequin saree paired with a multi-color chikankari embroidered blouse. A diamond choker necklace and matching stud earrings accessorized her look. Her overall appearance was completed with an open hairstyle, basic eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and bold red lips. Throughout her pictures, Keerthy Suresh looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

While Rakul Preet Singh is also a known name in South and Bollywood cinema, she has given several hits like Doctor G, Thank God, and many others coming on their way. Rakul Preet Singh opted for a sand and green sequin shimmer saree paired with a plunging neckline blouse. She accessorized her look with a pair of green jhumkas. Open hairstyle and minimal makeup added to her glamorous look. She flaunted her sassy look throughout the pictures.

Comparing the both, Keerthy Suresh opted for a bold look in the sequin, which is undoubtedly grabbing our attention; on the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh chose a minimal style as her sand and green became the highlight. So it’s difficult to take one name over the other. The final decision is up to you. Share your opinion with us.

