Kriti Sanon gives glimpse into her joyous celebration after winning Best Actress hono

A day after Kriti Sanon’s amazing achievement at the 69th National Film Awards, she shared some lovely pictures of the celebration on Instagram that she had with her family and friends.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Aug,2023 16:34:07
Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon, who emerged victorious, bagging the coveted Best Actress award for her remarkable performance in the film ‘Mimi’ at the 69th National Film Awards, is on cloud nine. The victory not only added a feather to her cap but also brought forth a wave of celebration, with Kriti and her fans rejoicing in unison.

Kriti’s portrayal in ‘Mimi’, a film that touched hearts and sparked conversations, resonated deeply with both audiences and critics alike. The actress delved into her character with unwavering dedication, delivering a performance that was a blend of vulnerability, strength, and realism. The National Film Award for Best Actress stands as a testament to Kriti’s commitment to her craft.

A day after Kriti’s amazing achievement, she shared some lovely pictures of the celebration on Instagram that she had with her family and friends. In one picture, Kriti can be seen being embraced by her parents who had huge smiles on their faces and exuded pride for their daughter. In another photo, Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon gave her a tight hug and a kiss on the cheek. Kriti also posed with Dinesh Vijan, who produced Mimi under Maddock Films. Actor Varun Sharma also joined the group. Sharing the images, Kriti wrote in the caption, “Surrounded with love and loved ones So much Gratitude in my heart.”

