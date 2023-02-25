Malaika Arora is a well-known and stunning Indian actress who performs in Hindi films. She is also a dancer, model, VJ, and television presenter. In 2008, Malaika and her former husband, Arbaaz Khan, co-founded Arbaaz Khan Productions, responsible for the Dabangg film series. She played the lead role in movies including EMI and Kaante.

Fans have always remembered her dancing performances. She isn’t hesitant to show off her curves, but her distinctive beauty never fails to astound her admirers. She draws attention to herself every time she leaves the house, regardless of her outfit. She recently shared pictures of herself attending the Big Impact Awards while wearing a shimmering black gown.

Malaika Arora’s Picture Appearance

Malaika Arora looked stunning in a black shimmering plunging neckline gown. Her hair was styled in a side-parted straight hairdo. She applied smokey eyeshadow, light pink blush with sparkly highlighted cheeks, and dark brown lipstick. She accessorizes with a silver necklace set with a green stone. She gets an award and poses for the camera in the first image. In the photograph, she is seen in a low-angle view kissing her trophy. In the final image, she poses with the prize and smiles broadly at the camera.

Malaika Arora captioned her post, “Look mama, i made you proud! This is the second one in one week and i am so grateful to be receiving this honor today. Thank you @bigfmindia for recognizing and felicitating my efforts and bestowing me with the #Bigimpactawards Female entrepreneur of the year title. It was such a glorious moment to be present amongst the other esteemed awardees and have the privilege to not only receive but also give awards to India’s most deserving business icons. Me and my team ,work tirelessly to bring you the best in fitness, food, fashion and more and such appreciations really encourage us to keep at it and keep giving our best everyday.”

Malaika Arora’s mom Joyce Arora captioned her post, “I’ve always been proud – this has just made me prouder @malaikaaroraofficial. You deserve the accolades, for all the hard work you do and the dedication you put into your efforts. Way to go my girl.”

What do you think about Gigi Hadid's Picture appearance?