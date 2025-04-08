Court Reissues Bailable Warrant Against Malaika Arora in 2012 Saif Ali Khan Case

A magistrate court in Mumbai has once again issued a bailable warrant against actress Malaika Arora in connection with the 2012 altercation case involving actor Saif Ali Khan and two others. The court took this step after Arora failed to make an appearance despite previous summons.

The fresh order was passed on Monday after Arora remained absent in a matter where she is listed as a witness. Earlier, a similar warrant had been issued on March 15, but she did not turn up. Her sister, Amrita Arora Ladak, also named as a witness, had received the same order but did attend court and provided her statement on March 29.

This time, the court fixed the amount of the bailable warrant at Rs 5,000. Additionally, authorities were asked to furnish a status report on the execution of the warrant by April 29.

The case dates back to an incident that occurred over a decade ago at a South Mumbai hotel. As per the initial police complaint, an argument had broken out between the complainant and a group including the accused. The situation reportedly escalated into physical violence.

Iqbal Mir Sharma, a businessman holding South African citizenship, lodged the complaint against Saif Ali Khan, Shakil Ladak, and Bilal Amrohi. He alleged that Khan had assaulted him during the disagreement, resulting in a nasal injury.

With the trial now underway, three individuals have already recorded their versions before the court. The legal process continues as the court awaits compliance on the warrant issued to Arora, who is yet to appear and share her account of the incident.