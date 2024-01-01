Malavika Mohanan, Rakul Preet Singh, And Hansika Motwani’s Ethnic Elegance In Lehenga

Bollywood actresses Malavika Mohanan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Hansika Motwani continue to make fashion statements with their impeccable choices, their recent lehenga looks undoubtedly serve as a source of inspiration for those seeking to add a touch of glamour to their ethnic wardrobe. They took to Instagram to showcase their enchanting love for lehengas. Each diva brought her unique style to the traditional ensemble, setting Instagram ablaze with their stunning looks.

Malavika, known for her ethereal beauty, shared her lehenga love on Instagram in a white ensemble that exuded regal charm. Her white lehenga featured intricate golden embellishments, adding a touch of opulence to the outfit. The actress paired it with a complementing net dupatta, creating a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary design. Opting for a half pony look, Malavika showcased her diamond earrings and kada, completing the look with nude makeup, a smokey eye, and a dash of pink lipstick.

Rakul chose to enchant her followers with a mirror lehenga that radiated a mesmerizing play of hues. The predominantly white lehenga featured vibrant pink and yellow hues, creating a captivating visual spectacle. Paired with a delicate net dupatta and a maang tikka, Rakul let her hair down for an effortlessly chic look. Ditching accessories, she embraced a minimalist approach, opting for nude makeup that accentuated her natural beauty, and enhancing her charm with a touch of pink lipstick.

Hansika, known for her vivacious persona, embraced the charm of a yellow lehenga adorned with intricate gotta patti design. Her choice of a yellow net dupatta complemented the ensemble, adding a touch of elegance. The actress adorned herself with a kundan neckpiece and kada, enhancing the traditional allure of the outfit. Opting for a nude makeup palette and pink lips, Hansika left her hair open, embodying a perfect blend of grace and sophistication.