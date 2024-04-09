Movies | Photos

Malavika Mohanan, a fashion slayer, has taken the modern printed shirt and black skirt styles by storm. Take a look below.

Malavika Mohanan, the exquisite fashion queen of South film, never fails to dazzle with her elegance. Whether ethnic or Western, she can perfect any look with ease. Her distinct sense of style and flawless fashion selections have elevated her to a trendsetter in the Western fashion industry. This time, the beauty demonstrates how to boost the wild beauty with a printed shirt and black skirt. So, let’s have a look at her attire.

Malavika Mohanan’s Wildly Appearance-

The diva makes a bold and fierce statement with her wild fashion in a tiger-printed shirt and black skirt. The shirt features a striking tiger print design with a greenery collar and deep V-neckline, creating a bold, eye-catching look. The pulled-up sleeves add a touch of casual chicness, while the front button detailing with a knot-tied accent adds an element of sophistication and interest to the ensemble. Paired with a black pencil skirt, it accentuates Malavika’s figure.

Her hair is fashioned in a middle-parted curly open tresses, adding to the effortless chicness of her appearance. For makeup, Malavika chooses a fierce and daring look with a peachy-brown matte lip color that adds a touch of sophistication to her edgy ensemble. To complete her ensemble, Malavika opts for stylish accessories like gold necklaces, long earrings, bracelets, a silver oxidized ring, and paired with black shaded sunglasses and a black and gold Sabyasachi logo bag that enhance the overall look.

