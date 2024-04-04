Movies | Celebrities

In the latest Instagram post, Rakul Preet Singh, a B'Town diva, flaunts her comfy look in a silver co-ord set; take a look below.

Rakul Preet Singh, a fashion icon in her own right, is back with a stunning look. Her style choices, be it a show-stopping dress for a night out or a red carpet-worthy gown, always manage to impress. In her latest appearance, she dons a silver co-ord set, adding a trendy twist to her ensemble. Please take a closer look at her unique fashion sense below.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Glam Look In A Silver Co-Ord Set

In the latest gorgeous ensemble, the actress’s co-ord set look reflects her dynamic taste. The outfit consists of a silver lapel-style collar with full sleeves and front buttons featuring a hip-line, pleated metallic fabric shirt, which is the perfect look for when you want to be glam but also comfortable and paired with flared pants. This outfit you will love to wear for the upcoming party season. This outfit is from 431-88 fashion label and costs Rs. 25,000.

She often opts for a sleek straight with a little wavy hairstyle, which adds a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance. For makeup, she focused on the glowing skin as she applied glam makeup with peach eyeshadow and created a striking and captivating effect with shimmery highlighted blushy cheeks and creamy lips. She chose her accessories carefully as she added gold rings, which gave a finishing touch to her appearance. She sits on the floor in the pictures and poses strikingly for the photoshoot.

What do you think about Rakul’s latest stunning look? Share your thoughts in the comments below. And don’t forget to stay updated on IWMBuzz.com for more exciting fashion news.