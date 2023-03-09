South actress Tamannaah Bhatia is undoubtedly a style icon who has unique fashion choices and styling tips. She has carved her niche in the industry through hard work and impactful roles. Yet, she has managed to impress her fans. The diva looks stunning in all her looks, whether ethnic or western. However, the most eye-catching thing in her style is the accessories she chooses to adore her look. Here check out Tamannaah Bhatia’s amazing accessories collection.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Accessories collection.

1) Necklace

The diva in this picture ditched accessories and opted for a diamond-embedded necklace to adore her lavish lehenga look. Her minimal makeup and messy hairstyle added to her smokin’ look. The sunkissed picture is soaring hotness.

2) Star Stud Earrings

Embrace the beauty of a chic gown in a plunging black ruffle rose dress paired with flower-shaped gold earrings. She exuded glamour in the lavish dress and minimalistic makeup.

3) Dangles And Bangles

Style your statement look in a strapless gold and silver gown with a long dangle earrings and gold bangles. Her pinkish makeup added to her stunning appearance.

4) Choker

Style your ethnic look with a white motif and diamond choker with matching earrings. The smokey makeup and sleek hairstyle suited her personality well. She posed, flaunting her ethnicity throughout the pictures.

5) Boho Accessories

Look captivating like Tamannaah Bhatia’s bohemian outfit with accessories. The smokey charcoal makeup rounded her appearance.

Tamannaah Bhatia appeared in 2022 in films like Babli Bouncer and Plan A Plan B. She is also filming a masala entertainment with Chiranjeevi. Also, she will appear in a romance drama alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie Bole Chodiya.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.