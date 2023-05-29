ADVERTISEMENT
Palak Tiwari raises heat in yellow tube top and white pant, check photos

Palak Tiwari shares pictures of her latest look. Palak wore a yellow tube top with white bell-bottom pants in the photos. The diva accessorized her look with golden earrings and a few gold bracelets.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 May,2023 18:19:41
Palak Tiwari raises heat in yellow tube top and white pant, check photos

Young lass Palak Tiwari, TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, is one of the hottest star kids in the industry. The diva debuted with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Recently, Palak is holidaying in the Maldives and giving major travel goals to her lovely fans.

Palak took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her latest look. Palak wore a yellow tube top with white bell-bottom pants in the photos. The diva accessorized her look with golden earrings and a few gold bracelets. As soon as she posted the photos, her fans were showering love. One of her fans commented, “Gorgeous sweetheart 💖” While another wrote: “You look fantastic.”

Palak captioned her post: “Dancing my way through the tropikal paradise at Kandima Maldives, where the vibes are groovy, and the energy is contagious! Every moment is a wild adventure, from epic beach parties to thrilling water sports. Don’t miss out on the fun; use my promo code ‘Palak15’ to unlock some extra cool perks during your stay! 🌴🌺 @kandima_maldives” Check here!

Earlier Palak shared pictures of herself enjoying her beach vacation in a blue monokini. She was seen flaunting her perfect curves as she soaked up the sun. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress captioned it, ‘Floating with my breakfast’.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

