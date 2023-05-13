Palak Tiwari sets temperature soaring in golden yellow cut-out bodycon dress, check photos

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari shared her hot photoshoot moment. The actress wore a golden yellow cut-out bodycon dress, check photos

Young lass Palak Tiwari, TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, is one of the hottest star kids. She debuted with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Palak’s beautiful smile and confidence make her even prettier and more attractive. Her versatile looks make everyone’s heart melt. Palak’s wardrobe is perhaps the source of envy for our entire nation

Palak has been impressing everyone with her superhot avatars and acting skills. The actress always stuns the audience with her style statement, attire, and bold photoshoots. Palak has been one heck of a risk-taker where fashion is concerned. The lady always opts for colors that have been skipped for the longest time. From her looks that make a statement to her acting skills on-screen, there is nothing that audiences are not loving about Palak. She is attractive, and her hot avatar is always the talk of the town.

The enchanting beauty gives insight into her life through her social media pages, and her fans are totally in love with her for that. Recently, Palak took to Instagram and shared her hot photoshoot moment. The actress wore a golden yellow cut-out bodycon dress. Palak kept it elegant with her ensemble, opting for chic golden box earrings, golden bracelets, strappy heels, and side-parted loose curls. She captioned her photos with a lemon emoji. Check the photos below!