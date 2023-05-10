ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Piyush Mishra heaps praises for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, calls them ‘real actors’

Piyush Mishra praises Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and defends nepotism. He has also added that there’s nothing wrong with nepotism. Piyush Mishra is one of the most venerated actors in the industry

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 May,2023 22:05:52
Piyush Mishra heaps praises for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, calls them ‘real actors’

Piyush Mishra recently shared his perspective on the persistent debate surrounding nepotism in Bollywood. Mishra expressed his belief that it is only natural for individuals with resources to support their children’s aspirations in their chosen fields. While he personally encouraged his own children to explore opportunities in the film industry, they expressed their interests lying elsewhere.

During an interview with The Lallantop, Mishra highlighted the success stories of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who hail from esteemed film families, attributing their achievements to their genuine talent. However, Mishra also asserted that many others, lacking in acting prowess, tend to fade away over time in the industry.

Piyush Mishra on Nepotism

By sharing his views, Piyush Mishra adds a nuanced perspective to the ongoing discourse on nepotism in Bollywood, drawing attention to the influence of talent and individual merit amidst the presence of familial connections. His insights shed light on the challenges faced by aspiring actors and the varying outcomes in an industry known for its complexity and competitiveness.

Talking about it, Piyush Mira said, “Of course it happens. Of course I would want my children to have the best opportunities, what’s wrong in this? People try to launch their children in the film industry, but unfortunately for them, this has only worked very few times. Most people just fizzle out. Ranbir Kapoor succeeded because he’s a real actor, Alia Bhatt is a real actor.”

He added, “How many times can you launch somebody? Only once, right? They do it, what’s wrong with this? If you have the money, do it. But these people didn’t get results because they were bad actors. Even I wanted my children to pursue a career in the film industry, I encouraged them to do theatre. But they came to me and told me they prefer sports. So my wife and I encouraged them to play sports. Now my elder son is doing sports management, and my younger son wants to be a scientist. Who doesn’t want nepotism? Every person would like this.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Karan Johar’s Dinner Party: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday and others spotted
Karan Johar’s Dinner Party: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday and others spotted
Alia Bhatt in shades of purple is absolute ecstasy, see pics
Alia Bhatt in shades of purple is absolute ecstasy, see pics
When Ranbir Kapoor’s comment on Ileana D’Cruz’ ‘belly button’ left her embarrassed
When Ranbir Kapoor’s comment on Ileana D’Cruz’ ‘belly button’ left her embarrassed
Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like when she ‘raises her voice’, netizens say ‘Mera pati mera devta’
Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like when she ‘raises her voice’, netizens say ‘Mera pati mera devta’
Watch: Alia Bhatt wins internet with her humble interaction with paparazzo’s mother
Watch: Alia Bhatt wins internet with her humble interaction with paparazzo’s mother
Deepika-Alia: Is there a cold war on call?
Deepika-Alia: Is there a cold war on call?
Latest Stories
Take the selfie cues from Anushka Sen
Take the selfie cues from Anushka Sen
Auhaam Trailer Out: An intense and gripping original thriller that keeps you hooked
Auhaam Trailer Out: An intense and gripping original thriller that keeps you hooked
Inaugural News9 Plus Corporate Cup heralds an unrivalled experience for captains of industry in India; Cup wins a big thumbs up from Bundesliga leader Peter Lieble who declares he has never ever seen a comparable Corporate Cup worldwide
Inaugural News9 Plus Corporate Cup heralds an unrivalled experience for captains of industry in India; Cup wins a big thumbs up from Bundesliga leader Peter Lieble who declares he has never ever seen a comparable Corporate Cup worldwide
Theatre To Bollywood: Rise Of Naveen Polishetty
Theatre To Bollywood: Rise Of Naveen Polishetty
Inside Siddharth Nigam’s diet regime
Inside Siddharth Nigam’s diet regime
Ananya Panday Is In Love, Find Out Who?
Ananya Panday Is In Love, Find Out Who?
Read Latest News