Bengali beauty, Subhashree Ganguly had numerous commercially successful Bengali films like Challenge, Paran Jai Jaliya Re, Romeo, Khoka 420, Boss, Chalbaaz, Parineeta, and more. She tied the knot with the popular director, Raj Chakraborty in 2017. The couple is happily married for the last six years, and their love has grown over the years.

Subhashree and her husband, Raj Chakraborty were blessed with a baby boy on September 12, 2020, whom they named Yuvaan. Their bundle of joy has stolen the hearts of millions with his cute smile. Yuvaan is a big boy now as he has been promoted to a big school.

Subhashree recently took to Instagram and shared photos with his son wherein she can be seen posing with his son who has worn a graduation hat. Subhashree shared the proud moment with a caption that reads: “Graduation day to big school. @rajchoco” In the photos, the bond between the mother and child is something that can only be felt deep in the heart. Check here!