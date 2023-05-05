ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Ram Charan finds Anushka Shetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty trailer ‘refreshing’

Ram Charan tweeted recently praising Anushka Shetty’s starrer movie Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, read below to know what the RRR actor had to say

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 May,2023 17:45:29
Ram Charan finds Anushka Shetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty trailer ‘refreshing’

Popular actress Anushka Shetty is set to feature in the upcoming film “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty,” where she will share the screen with Naveen Polishetty, who will play another lead role. Directed by Mahesh P, the film showcases Naveen in the character of Sweety Chef, a stand-up comedian. Recently, the film’s makers released a teaser that has received an overwhelming response from the audience. Notably, Tollywood’s top stars, Prabhas and Ram Charan, have also made comments on the teaser that have quickly gone viral.

Ram Charan praises the trailer of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Ram Charan took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer of Anushka Shetty’s upcoming movie. Sharing the trailer, Ram Charan wrote, “ Loved the #MissShettyMrPolishetty teaser, looks refreshing 😃 Good luck to the entire team. @MsAnushkaShetty @NaveenPolishety @filmymahesh @UV_Creations”

Here take a look-

About Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

“Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” is an upcoming multi-lingual film produced by Mahesh Babu.P under the UV Creations banner. The movie features an impressive cast, including Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty, Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, Tulsi, and others in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, adding to its widespread appeal. As Anushka Shetty returns to the silver screen after a significant hiatus, the excitement and curiosity surrounding the film have soared. With a talented team of actors and crew, the film promises to be a grand cinematic experience for audiences across languages.

Ram Charan’s Work Front

The actor was last seen in the movie RRR, that made it to the Oscars winning. The actor was also seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where he made a cameo appearance during the song sequence Yentamma alongside Salman Khan.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Viral Video: When 'Bahubali' Actress Anushka Shetty Shared Her Thoughts On S*x Education In India
Viral Video: When 'Bahubali' Actress Anushka Shetty Shared Her Thoughts On S*x Education In India
Unseen moments of Anushka Shetty and Prabhas from Baahubali sets go viral, watch
Unseen moments of Anushka Shetty and Prabhas from Baahubali sets go viral, watch
Anushka Shetty gives a promising showcase in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty teaser, watch
Anushka Shetty gives a promising showcase in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty teaser, watch
Anushka Shetty is the dream girl in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty teaser, watch
Anushka Shetty is the dream girl in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty teaser, watch
Anushka Shetty shares major update about next project 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty', check ASAP
Anushka Shetty shares major update about next project 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty', check ASAP
Did you grow taller...: Anushka Shetty gives sassy response to funny question, see video
Did you grow taller...: Anushka Shetty gives sassy response to funny question, see video
Latest Stories
Do You Know? Shruti Haasan Is A Pro In Piano
Do You Know? Shruti Haasan Is A Pro In Piano
Arijit Singh initiates to build hospital in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee offers help
Arijit Singh initiates to build hospital in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee offers help
Exclusive: Melissa Pais in R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar
Exclusive: Melissa Pais in R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar
Ileana D’Cruz faces sleeping disorders post pregnancy, shares updates
Ileana D’Cruz faces sleeping disorders post pregnancy, shares updates
Maitree spoiler: Nandini on a mission to destroy Maitree’s event company
Maitree spoiler: Nandini on a mission to destroy Maitree’s event company
Tamannaah Bhatia takes the tie-dye fashion to next level, here’s how
Tamannaah Bhatia takes the tie-dye fashion to next level, here’s how
Read Latest News