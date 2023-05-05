Ram Charan finds Anushka Shetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty trailer ‘refreshing’

Popular actress Anushka Shetty is set to feature in the upcoming film “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty,” where she will share the screen with Naveen Polishetty, who will play another lead role. Directed by Mahesh P, the film showcases Naveen in the character of Sweety Chef, a stand-up comedian. Recently, the film’s makers released a teaser that has received an overwhelming response from the audience. Notably, Tollywood’s top stars, Prabhas and Ram Charan, have also made comments on the teaser that have quickly gone viral.

Ram Charan praises the trailer of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Ram Charan took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer of Anushka Shetty’s upcoming movie. Sharing the trailer, Ram Charan wrote, “ Loved the #MissShettyMrPolishetty teaser, looks refreshing 😃 Good luck to the entire team. @MsAnushkaShetty @NaveenPolishety @filmymahesh @UV_Creations”

Here take a look-

About Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

“Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” is an upcoming multi-lingual film produced by Mahesh Babu.P under the UV Creations banner. The movie features an impressive cast, including Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty, Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, Tulsi, and others in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, adding to its widespread appeal. As Anushka Shetty returns to the silver screen after a significant hiatus, the excitement and curiosity surrounding the film have soared. With a talented team of actors and crew, the film promises to be a grand cinematic experience for audiences across languages.

Ram Charan’s Work Front

The actor was last seen in the movie RRR, that made it to the Oscars winning. The actor was also seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where he made a cameo appearance during the song sequence Yentamma alongside Salman Khan.