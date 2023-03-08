Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot with each other on August 8, 2020. The duo is one of the most loved couples in the South industry. The couple is not much active on social media, but their appearance always amazes us whenever and wherever they are spotted. The cutest you can call them. You might be wondering how the two fell for each other and took vows forever.

The popular star Rana Daggubati proposed to Miheeka on May 21, 2020, and surprised fans by making his relationship with Miheeka official. The actor proposed to the interior designer and dropped a picture on social media.

This duo has known each other for a long time. And in the interview, the actor spilled beans, “She was Ashritha’s (Venkatesh Daggubati’s older daughter) classmate, and I knew her for a long time.” Their bond is amazing, and it’s nothing less than a dreamy fairytale.

Rana also mentioned that he felt Miheeka Bajaj was the right person for him. Also, he emphasized that she adores him. And it’s amazing having that kind of attention. Then, Rana made a simple and classic marriage proposal. Expressing his feelings for her, Rana kneeled and asked the big question. Their family was shocked when the duo revealed this news.

The fairytale couple tied the knot with each other in an intimate ceremony with family and friends on August 8, 2020.

These amazing pictures from the wedding treated the fans. The duo celebrated their first anniversary in a unique style and twinning clothes.