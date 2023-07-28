ADVERTISEMENT
Ranbir Kapoor is all awe and praises for Ranveer Singh as Rocky in RRPK, watch

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt recently visited Chandigarh to engage with fans and media. During this time, Ranveer shared an interesting tidbit about Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to his performance in the movie

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 Jul,2023 14:00:28
The much-anticipated romantic drama, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” hits theaters today, sending waves of excitement among movie enthusiasts. The film, starring the amazing ever duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has been a topic of fervent discussion ever since its announcement. With its star-studded cast and an enthralling storyline, audiences are in for a mesmerizing cinematic experience. As the curtains rise on this enchanting tale of love and emotions, fans can now witness the magical chemistry between Ranveer and Alia unfold on the silver screen.

While the excitement reaches at its peak, we are with some glimpses and snippets from the movie’s promotion scenes.

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt recently visited Chandigarh to engage with fans and media. During this time, Ranveer shared an interesting tidbit about Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to his performance in the movie. According to Ranveer, Ranbir was full of praise and appreciation, stating that there was no resemblance to his previous roles, especially in portraying a Delhi guy.

Have a look at the snippet here:

In a separate media interaction, Alia Bhatt revealed her favourite contestants from the popular reality show “Bigg Boss OTT 2.” She expressed her fondness for Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani, cheering them on in the competition. Alia also couldn’t help but shower admiration on her sister Pooja Bhatt, who is also part of the show, affectionately calling her the “queen of the family.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

