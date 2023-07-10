Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone go 'all smiles' in this new picture, brush off divorce rumours

Despite the recent rumours swirling around, suggesting a possible divorce between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the beloved Bollywood couple has taken a moment to put all speculations to rest. In a heartwarming picture that they shared, both Ranveer and Deepika were seen with beaming smiles, radiating happiness and love. The photo was taken just before they embarked on a romantic cruise, setting the stage for a memorable getaway.

The rumours sparked new heights after the Pathaan actress skipped a special birthday post for Ranveer Singh earlier. The couple’s fans were not very happy with the same, and expressed the same on social media.

The duo’s adorable cruise moment

This picture not only spoke volumes about their bond but also reassured their fans that their love story continues to unfold with each passing day. Ranveer Singh who is currently all set to feature in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt wrote, “Thank you all for the loving birthday wishes (red heart and infinite symbol emojis).”

Here take a look-

According to reports,

they celebrated the special day in Alibaug, and were spotted returning in their car earlier. The video went viral in no time.