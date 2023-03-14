Ritabhari Chakraborty is a prominent name in Indian television and the Bengali film industry. She earned commercial success in Bengali with the romantic Thriller Shesh Theke Shuru and Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti.

Ritabhari is seen to be the style diva always inspiring people with her different looks and way to different style that is super classy. Her style statements have left millions in awe of her and inspired the youth to actually follow the actress for her uniquely equipped wardrobe and fashion sense.

Ritabhari rocks when it comes to western wear. Her modern looks in western outfits are so eye-catching that one can’t help but ogle them again and again. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and shared her stunning avatar in a white crop top which she paired with a long printed skirt. She looked bold and beautiful in these latest snaps. Check below!