Ritabhari Chakraborty surprised her admirers midweek with a stunning glimpse in a beautiful duo-tone saree that highlighted her simplicity. Check out below.

Ritabhari Chakraborty, the epitome of confidence and style, never fails to amaze with her fashion choices. Her Instagram page is a testament to her unique style, often featuring sarees with a contemporary twist. This time, the stunning diva graced her fans with a duo-tone saree, effortlessly showcasing her charm in a simple yet elegant style.

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Duo-Tone Saree With Black Blouse-

The bong beauty posted a series of pictures on Instagram, donning a duo-tone cotton saree with a black blouse. The ensemble was a unique blend of black velvet, a deep V-neckline, full sleeves, and a backless knot-tied blouse, serving as a striking contrast to the brown and purple duo-shade cotton fabric of the saree. The saree was a masterpiece, with a gradient effect and intricate orange, blue, and pinkish-purple threadwork embroidery, culminating in a dropped end piece.

For her hair, she styled it with a side-parted wavy open tresses hairstyle, which gives a classy appearance. To enhance her traditional wear, she opted for minimal makeup with black eyeliner, highlighted cheeks, and peach matte lip color to make a statement. She chose traditional jewelry like long silver earrings and silver and diamond rings to compliment her outfit.

