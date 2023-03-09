Ritabhari Chakraborty the immensely talented Bengali actress is making heads turn today!! In a bold and brave statement that she gives on the occasion of Women’s Day, Ritabhari is seen dressed in a splendidly stunning shimmery pantsuit look in black. She says that she is always talked about for being bold in her dressing sense. She actually defines the right meaning of being bold by counting on what she has done in life. She talks about adopting kids, not being shunned by body shaming, and gaining the extra weight for a role. Ritabhari goes on and on, and counts on the innumerable challenges that she has met in her life with open arms.

She writes on social media,

ritabhari_chakraborty

Verified

Its not our clothes that make us bold or brave! Its our actions and what we do with our lives. Happy Women’s day to every single woman who is making bold choices everyday – sometimes at home – sometimes with their educations and sometimes in their careers! May we go miles being BRAVE AND BOLD! #iammorethanmybody #womensday

You can check her video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! This is certainly bold and brave that Ritabhari Chakraborty is leading such a beautiful life!!

