Ritabhari Chakraborty is a prominent name in Indian television and the Bengali film industry. She earned commercial success in Bengali with the romantic Thriller Shesh Theke Shuru and Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti.

Ritabhari is seen to be the style diva always inspiring people with her different looks and way to a different style that is super classy. Her style statements have left millions in awe of her and inspired the youth to actually follow the actress for her uniquely equipped wardrobe and fashion sense.

Recently, the Bong beauty was seen spreading happiness with special children. The actress took to Instagram and revealed about spending time with students from the school ‘Ideal School For The Deaf’. She shared photos along with a caption that reads: “My little ones showing me proudly their art work at the Art Fest in our school “Ideal School for the deaf”. Sometimes i feel my heart will explode with the amount of love i get from my children! ❤️”