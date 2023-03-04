Saba Azad has been in the headlines as she is the girl who is presently the sweet charm in Hrithik Roshan’s life. The two of them have been often spotted together. Media has been writing big time about Hrithik and Saba thinking of getting into married life. However, father Rakesh Roshan had recently denied such news in one of the media reports.

Well, but one thing is for sure!! Hrithik and Saba are inseparable, and this is very much evident in this photo. Saba is seated all by herself, enjoying her casual day. She is engaged with her cell phone and is not aware of what is happening around her. And she gets clicked by her man Hrithik Roshan.

Saba gives credits for the click to Hrithik Roshan and posts it on Instagram. And soon there are comments flooding about how well the picture has been clicked.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

sabazad

Verified

Casual late afternoon scroll 🙃

📷 @hrithikroshan

Edited · 3 h

