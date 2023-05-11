Sai Tamhankar's Summer Inspo In Bohemian, Check Out Photos

The talented and beautiful Sai Tamhankar, in her latest Instagram photo dump, inspired fans with her new and free-spirited boho style. Check out the gorgeous pictures in the article

Sai Tamhankar is a stunning diva in the town. She majorly works in the Marathi and Hindu entertainment industry. Apart from that, she has also worked in Tamil and Malayalam. Her straightforward, free-spirited and classy fashion sense makes her one of the favourites among the audience. In her latest Instagram post, the actress inspires fans with her comfy summer fashion. Let’s check out.

Sai Tamhankar Summer Fashion

The actress took on Instagram and shared some gorgeous sets of pictures. In the photos below, she donned a multi-colour printed bohemian co-ord set. She styles this comfy fit with vintage accessories. Her smokey pink eye makeup blushed cheeks, shiny lip colour and side braids hairstyle elevated her glam. Her striking poses resulted in some jaw-dropping pictures.

Career

The versatile Sai Tamhankar is a fine actress in the country. She has received several accolades for her acting. Through Marathi television shows, she started her journey and slowly won millions of hearts with her on-screen appearances. Today she is a top choice in the Marathi film industry and has also worked in Bollywood. Her Bollywood features include Ghajini, Black & White, Hunterr, and, very recently, Mimi.

Did you like Sai Tamhankar’s free-spirited style? Follow IWMBuzz.com.