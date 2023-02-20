Bollywood is one of the biggest entertainment industries producing a number of artists. We have been blessed with several good and talented actors throughout the years. Here check out the list of some of the best on-screen couples that people like to see, from Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit to Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt.

1) Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit

The duo gave a blockbuster of their time from the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!. Salman and Madhuri became instant attractions for the audience. Their chemistry on screen was just beyond words.

2) Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol

The hot and spicy chemistry between Shah Rukh and Kajol with all the nok-jhok entertained the audience from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Not just this, but their amazing chemistry was seen in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale.

3) Amitabh Bachchan- Rekha

The iconic couple Amitabh and Rekha from the 80s treated fans with their sizzling chemistry on-screen in films like Silsila, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and Mr. Natwarlal. They rocked the stage with their chemistry.

4) Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla

This adorable couple kept winning hearts with their fiery chemistry, full of innocence and charm in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Ishq, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. Both complimented each other’s presence on screen.

5) Govinda-Karisma Kapoor

Govinda has amazing chemistry with every actress. But it’s something spicy with Karisma. They are an unbelievably entertaining couple on screen. Their togetherness and fun nature fill the space with enjoyment.

6) Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

The reel-life couple became a real-life couple; undoubtedly, their chemistry is just fire. They shared the space in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

7) Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt

This young duo grew on screen together in most of the films. Their chemistry bloomed, and the audience loved the two. They have done films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kalank, and the debut film Student of the Year.

