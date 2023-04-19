Popular south beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Bollywood star Varun Dhawan attended the London premiere of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s action thriller web series Citadel with director duo Raj and DK. Priyanka Chopra attended the premiere of her upcoming web series Citadel with her husband, Nick Jonas, in a red off-shoulder bodycon dress.

For the event, Samantha and Varun opted for an all-black look. While Varun wore a black see-through t-shirt, matching denim, boots, and a jacket, Samantha was in a black co-ord set. She accessorized her ensemble with a statement neckpiece and bracelet and styled her hair into a bun. Varun took to Instagram and shared photos from the event. Check here!

Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. Richard and Priyanka play two elite agents named Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, respectively in the spy agency Citadel.

