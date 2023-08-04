Sara Ali Khan Ditches Blouse To Embrace Bold Saree Avatar; See Pics

One of the town’s most loved and adored actresses, Sara Ali Khan, has always been praised for her chic fashion goals. She loves to embrace every style with an extra dose of sophistication and glamour. Yet again, she is making it to the headlines with no blouse saree look in the latest photos.

Sara Ali Khan’s No Blouse Look

For the cover page of Vogue Indian, Sara turned muse as she ditched her blouse, wrapping herself in a yellow printed saree with gold borders. She kept it simple yet attractive without accessories. Her rosy cheeks, eye shadow, and glossy lips. The actress added an alluring look with her messy bun.

In the images, she poses, flaunting her sensual glam. In her next picture, she posed, defining her curvy figure. In contrast, in the interview, she expressed that she feels more connected with Janhvi and Ananya than her school friends. Also, she shares a great bond with them, and they have grown as an actor where the pandemic has hampered their plans. She feels these two are friends in the industry where woman often pits against each other.

Recently Sara Ali Khan became show stopper along with Aditya Roya Kapoor for the amazing designers Shantanu & Nikhil at India Couture Week 2023.

