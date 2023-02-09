Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is a fantastic actress, and she is drooling the industry with her beautiful looks. Sara shares a warm bond with her mother and veteran actress, Amrita Singh. When Saif Ali Khan and Amrita separated, Sara chose to live with her mom. And since then, she has become her best friend.

Sara is an avid social media user with a fan following of a whopping 41.4 million on Instagram. Today Amrita is celebrating her birthday and to make her day more special, Sara took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her mother.

The actress shared some pictures with her mother on Instagram and wrote, “Happiest Birthday to my whole world 🌎 🌌💕👩👦 Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion 💗), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended 😛) and my aspiration. #strength #inspiration #purpose #number1”