Shriya Saran Poses Hot In Cut-out Satin Dress With Pearl Earrings, Take A Look

Shriya Saran is a popular South Indian actress who is a true fashion enthusiast. The diva never leaves a chance to capture hearts with her wardrobe choices wherever she goes. And today, the diva has left the internet with her hot poses in a cut-out dress. Let’s decode her sensuous avatar.

Decoding Shriya Saran’s Sensuous Glam

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the actress Shriya Saran looks sizzling hot in a black and blue satin dress from the fashion designer Manika Nanda. The halter neck pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulders with sleeveless hands. This is followed by a fitting bodice with a cut-out in the middle of the stomach, which looks stylish. In contrast, the satin-draped skirt with a thigh-high slit gives her a sense of sensuality.

That’s not all! Shriya elevates her hotness with the beautiful pearl stud earrings. Her smokey black eyes complement her appearance. With the soft curls hairstyle, she increases her gorgeousness. Her chiny cheeks and contoured face look edgy. At the same time, the nude pink lips raise the hotness bar.

Shriya Saran poses on the table for the photoshoot, flaunting her toned legs and curvy figure. She left her fans sweating with her hot poses in the series of pictures.

Did you like Shriya Saran’s hot look in the black and blue dress? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.