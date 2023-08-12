Sidharth Malhotra Celebrates 2 Years of Shershaah; Says 'Yeh Dil Maange More'

Shershaah gave actor Sidharth Malhotra all the limelight, as he played the role of great martyr Captain Vikram Batra with all elan. This biological war film based on the Kargill War, was directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Dharma Productions. The film also starred Kiara Advani as the leading girl. The chemistry of Sidharth and Kiara in the roles of Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema, was loved by masses. The film was released on Amazon Prime and was a huge hit. Today, the film completes 2 fruitful years, and we have Sidharth Malhotra cherishing the success of the film even today. He took to social media to celebrate 2 years of Shershaah. He wrote a note addressed as Shershaah on social media. And yes, it is a proud moment as this film remains cherished and loved even today!!

He was grateful for the role and the character that he played. As Captain Vikram Batra, he says that he learned a lot. He thanks the Almighty for giving him this opportunity of playing the role.

As we know, this film was also the start to the love story of Sidharth and Kiara who are happily married today.

He writes on social media, and ends it aptly with the caption ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’.

Yes, we don’t think we can forget this film Shershaah for years now!!