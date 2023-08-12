ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Sidharth Malhotra Celebrates 2 Years of Shershaah; Says 'Yeh Dil Maange More'

Sidharth Malhotra who played the role of Captain Vikram Batra so emphatically in the film Shershaah, celebrates its 2 years completion. Read this news here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Aug,2023 16:20:38
Sidharth Malhotra Celebrates 2 Years of Shershaah; Says 'Yeh Dil Maange More' 842487

Shershaah gave actor Sidharth Malhotra all the limelight, as he played the role of great martyr Captain Vikram Batra with all elan. This biological war film based on the Kargill War, was directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Dharma Productions. The film also starred Kiara Advani as the leading girl. The chemistry of Sidharth and Kiara in the roles of Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema, was loved by masses. The film was released on Amazon Prime and was a huge hit. Today, the film completes 2 fruitful years, and we have Sidharth Malhotra cherishing the success of the film even today. He took to social media to celebrate 2 years of Shershaah. He wrote a note addressed as Shershaah on social media. And yes, it is a proud moment as this film remains cherished and loved even today!!

He was grateful for the role and the character that he played. As Captain Vikram Batra, he says that he learned a lot. He thanks the Almighty for giving him this opportunity of playing the role.

As we know, this film was also the start to the love story of Sidharth and Kiara who are happily married today.

He writes on social media, and ends it aptly with the caption ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’.

Check it here.

Sidharth Malhotra Celebrates 2 Years of Shershaah; Says 'Yeh Dil Maange More' 842486

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Yes, we don’t think we can forget this film Shershaah for years now!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kiara Advani gets crowned as ‘Brand Endorser of the year’, see pics 842149
Kiara Advani gets crowned as ‘Brand Endorser of the year’, see pics
Kiara Advani sirens glamour in sheer chromatic couture, see pics 841901
Kiara Advani sirens glamour in sheer chromatic couture, see pics
Kiara Advani Feels Proud Holding National Flag; Meets BSF Javans 841518
Kiara Advani Feels Proud Holding National Flag; Meets BSF Javans
Scoop: Kiara Advani to lead in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ 841537
Scoop: Kiara Advani to lead in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’
Watch: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s yacht getaway blooms with love 839490
Watch: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s yacht getaway blooms with love
"I want to get pregnant," says Kiara Advani; Check out the whole story 839068
“I want to get pregnant,” says Kiara Advani; Check out the whole story
Latest Stories
From real to reel, here's how Vijay Deverakonda always had a crush on his 'Kushi' costar Samantha Ruth Prabhu 842485
From real to reel, here’s how Vijay Deverakonda always had a crush on his ‘Kushi’ costar Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Kangana Ranaut Praises Gadar 2; Says Long Live Tara Singh; Check Here 842481
Kangana Ranaut Praises Gadar 2; Says Long Live Tara Singh; Check Here
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Randhawa family organizes Puja for Ravi's wellbeing 842477
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Randhawa family organizes Puja for Ravi’s wellbeing
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua demands Haider to give her Akhtar Manzil 842461
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua demands Haider to give her Akhtar Manzil
Exclusive: Avanish Pandey bags Karan Johar’s Kill 842460
Exclusive: Avanish Pandey bags Karan Johar’s Kill
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' Receives Appreciation From Biggies Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut 842416
Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ Receives Appreciation From Biggies Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut
Read Latest News