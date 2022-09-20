Sonali Bendre has shown the world that she is a true fighter!! The actress who was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018, went through a healing process where her treatment happened. Sonali has been very bold and calm as a person and has shown tremendous grit and willpower during this tough phase. She has always inspired people to put up a smile even while going through the worst phase. Now, years later, Sonali is still healing but is optimistic about becoming fit and fine. She is now cancer-free but does not let her system free of routines.

In a recent post on Instagram, she again inspires by working out rigorously. She captioned her video with these words,

iamsonalibendre

Verified

And… my healing process continues! Taking fresh steps to build my fitness levels… strengthen the core and improve mobility. The surgery and scar tissue sometimes make it tough but i’m pushing beyond the soreness and pain. I even picked a Monday to start… spice things up a bit!!!

Early days, but you gotta start somewhere!!

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Well, she is truly a fighter and has fouth this battle hard!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.