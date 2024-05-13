Top 5 Most-Viewed on Streaming: ‘Heeramandi’ dominates but ‘Baalveer’ S4 springs in a surprise

In a week that saw just one big theatrical release, it came in no surprise that streaming dominated the viewing preferences, and this week is indeed a fascinating mixed-bag of hugely-mounted projects and some totally unanticipated shows as well.

As provided by Ormax Media, here are the Top 5 Hindi streaming shows and films-

5. The Broken News S2 – Zee5 (2.3 million views)

As anticipated, after a much-appreciated first season, Zee5’s The Broken News returned with a second season and directly made its way into the Top 5 coming in on the 5th spot. The show is about two rival channels and two forces going against d each other with different approaches each.

4. Balveer S4 – Song LIV (2.4 million views)

Springing in the biggest surprise, kids fantasy drama, Baal Veer S4 rakes in good numbers as it grabs the 4th spot. The show was initially exclusive to TV but it’s fourth season is now streaming and instantly made an impact.

3. Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes – Sony LIV (2.5 million views)

Managing to stay fairly consistent on the list is Adrishyam led by Divyanka Tripathi and Eijaz Khan. The story about two undercover agents aping a normal life has struck a chord.

2. The Great Indian Kapil Show – Netflix (4.6 million views)

It is fascinating how amidst all the rumors about The Great Indian Kapil Show not doing well and being cancelled, the show, on the exact contrary continues to do well on the streaming charts, as it grabbed the 2nd slot with the Heeramandi ladies in attendance.

1. Heeramandi – Netflix (5.5 million views)

And it was an absolute Heeramandi week to say the least, where their appearance as themselves on TGIKS did well, their performance in the magnum opus Sanjay Leela Bhansali project has made a huge impact as it grabs the top spot and continues to be the talk- of-the-town.