Watch: Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre's joyful reunion brings 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' nostalgia to India’s Best Dancer

A wave of nostalgia is sweeping the internet as a reminiscent moment from “Hum Saath Saath Hain” captures the spotlight once again. The beloved co-stars, Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre, have ignited laughter as they joined forces as judges on India’s Best Dancer reality show. The duo’s camaraderie was on full display as they shared lighthearted moments, evoking fond memories of their time together on-screen.

During the show, Karisma and Sonali took a delightful trip down memory lane, revisiting scenes from the iconic film. The atmosphere was charged with joy as they shared a playful banter and took a trip down memory lane. The highlight of the evening came when the two talented actresses broke into a spontaneous dance to the tune of “Mhare Hiwada Main Nache Mor’,” a popular song from the film that has stood the test of time.

Their on-screen chemistry was palpable as they recreated the magic of the song, leaving the audience and fans in absolute awe. The heartwarming reunion and their infectious laughter served as a reminder of the enduring impact of “Hum Saath Saath Hain” and the cherished moments it brought to countless viewers. As the video of their performance continues to circulate online, it’s clear that Karisma and Sonali’s lively interaction has once again won the hearts of audiences, uniting them in a shared sense of joy and nostalgia.

