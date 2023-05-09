Sonam Kapoor bags praise for her speech at King Charles III Coronation Concert, read

Sonam Kapoor is currently making headlines as her speech at King Charles III Coronation Concert, earns praise for her overwhelming speech. Read below to know the deets

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor graced the coronation concert of King Charles III in London, where she proudly represented India on a global stage. Demonstrating her eloquence and charisma, Sonam took the opportunity to address the large gathering and deliver a heartfelt speech on the significance of the Commonwealth. Beginning her address with a warm ‘Namaste’ to the audience, Sonam captivated listeners with her words.

The impactful moment was shared by Sonam’s mother, Sunita Kapoor, who expressed immense pride and labeled it as a true honor. The actress’s powerful presence and message undoubtedly left a lasting impression at the event.

Instant Bollywood shares details

Sharing a picture of Sonam Kapoor from the prestigious event, she wrote, “She started the Speech with Namaste 🇮🇳. Sonam Kapoor recently attended the coronation concert of King Charles III in London and represented India on a global stage. The actress also addressed the huge crowd at the event and gave a speech about the importance of the Commonwealth.”

Here take a look-

Sonam Kapoor’s speech

She said, “Our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one third of the world’s people, one third of the world’s ocean, one quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique. Each of our people is special. But we choose to stand this one.”

“Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice is heard. Without further ado, here’s welcoming the incredible voices from across the Commonwealth.” As quoted by Koi Moi.