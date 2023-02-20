We are so blessed to have one of the most admired and distinctive couples in Hindi entertainment Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. After dating for several years before marrying in 2018, it is logical that they have taken their love to new heights and genuinely become a pair throughout this period.

Sonam and Anand share a great relationship, ideal for everyone since they are always happy with one another. Sonam and Anand were recently blessed with the birth of a beautiful baby boy, and their lives have been transformed ever since. Sonam Kapoor has been treating the fans to adorable pictures of their son, yet she has not revealed his face. However, she recently shared a picture of herself with Vayu and an adorable video of him; scroll down to see her son Vayu’s appearance.

Sonam Kapoor With Vayu

Sonam is wearing a yellow nightgown and sits on the floor with Vayu on her lap in the shot. She is holding a toy as her son attempts to take it. In addition to the personal moment, she shared a video of her kid, clad in a white kurta suit, crawling on the ground and reaching for his toys. The actor worked hard to avoid showing Vayu’s face to the camera. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja captioned her post, “6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more. #6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal.”

Sonam Kapoor’s Upcoming Movie

Blind is a crime thriller directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar, and Manish W.

Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey play supporting roles with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as the protagonist.

Blind is a remake of the same-titled 2011 Korean film, which depicts a blind police officer searching for a serial killer. The main filming started on December 28, 2020, in Glasgow, Scotland, and finished on February 13, 2021. Blind will premiere on ZEE5 in the summer of 2023.

What do you think about Sonam Kapoor and Vayu’s picture and video appearance? Let us know your opinions in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.