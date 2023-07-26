Tamannaah Bhatia denies Rs 2 crore diamond gift; reveals it's a bottle opener

Speculations ran wild after celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla reported that Tamannaah Bhatia owned the world’s fifth-largest diamond, valued at a staggering Rs 2 crore, gifted to her by Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni. The exquisite ring was said to be a token of appreciation for Tamannaah’s exceptional performance in the film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. However, the actress herself stepped in to set the record straight.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Tamannaah dismissed the rumors, revealing that the sparkling jewel was, in fact, a mere bottle opener used during a photo shoot. Putting an end to the speculations, she playfully stated, “Hate to break it to you but we were doing a photo shoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond #GirlsLikeToClickPics.”

Have a look-

While the dazzling diamond news may have been a delightful daydream for fans, it seems like the reality is even more amusing – turning a bottle opener into a glamorous accessory for a moment of stylish fun! Tamannaah’s witty response not only showcased her sense of humor but also put an end to the buzz surrounding the jaw-dropping jewelry gossip. With her charm and candidness, Tamannaah once again proves why she’s a favorite among her followers, leaving them in awe of both her acting prowess and playful personality.

