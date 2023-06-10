ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Tamannaah Bhatia exudes vintage glam in black satin jacket and Victoria Secret bralette

Tamannaah, a master of sartorial seduction, tastefully incorporates a Victoria's Secret lace bralette, that she topped with jacket and adding a delicate touch of sensuality to her ensemble, check it out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Jun,2023 23:00:16
Tamannaah Bhatia exudes vintage glam in black satin jacket and Victoria Secret bralette

Tamannaah Bhatia casts a mesmerizing spell of vintage allure as she graces the stage in a resplendent black satin jacket. This exquisite garment drapes her figure with an aura of timeless elegance, exuding an enchanting mystique that captivates the onlookers.

Tamannaah’s style in black vintage glam outfit

But the ensemble doesn’t stop there—Tamannaah, a master of sartorial seduction, tastefully incorporates a Victoria’s Secret lace bralette, that she topped with jacket and adding a delicate touch of sensuality to her ensemble. Embracing the power of contrast, she harmoniously pairs this glamorous top with sleek black pants, effortlessly merging sophistication with a hint of modernity. Tamannaah Bhatia, the embodiment of poise and style, leaves us in awe as she flawlessly combines classic charm with a contemporary edge, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who bear witness to her mesmerizing presence.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “On the cover of @lifestyleasiaindia @lsa.arena for @netflix_in ‘s Lust Stories 2”

Here take a look-

Tamannaah Bhatia exudes vintage glam in black satin jacket and Victoria Secret bralette 814534

Tamannaah Bhatia is a true style maven, consistently setting fashion trends and leaving her mark in the world of glamour. Known for her impeccable taste and versatility, she effortlessly transitions from traditional ethnic wear to cutting-edge contemporary ensembles, proving her fashion prowess knows no bounds.

What are your views on the above stylefile by Tamannaah, that she got cladded in for the Lifestyle Asia magazine.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Tamannaah Bhatia is quintessential vogue goals in deep-neck black outfit and shimmery long skirt, see pic
Tamannaah Bhatia is quintessential vogue goals in deep-neck black outfit and shimmery long skirt, see pic
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a lip-smacking Gujarati thali
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a lip-smacking Gujarati thali
Rajinikanth gifts spiritual book with his autograph to Jailer co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, read details
Rajinikanth gifts spiritual book with his autograph to Jailer co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, read details
Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Jee Karda’ has special connection with her childhood, read
Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Jee Karda’ has special connection with her childhood, read
Tamannaah Bhatia gets crowned as seventh wonder, Vijay Varma wonders if he could be the ‘8th’
Tamannaah Bhatia gets crowned as seventh wonder, Vijay Varma wonders if he could be the ‘8th’
Tamannaah Bhatia buoys divine in beige pantsuit and pearls
Tamannaah Bhatia buoys divine in beige pantsuit and pearls
Latest Stories
“Access to my energy is a privilege”, Hansika Motwani gets cryptic
“Access to my energy is a privilege”, Hansika Motwani gets cryptic
Priyanka Chopra in pigtails and Giambattista Valli Couture leaves husband Nick Jonas all love-eyed, check out
Priyanka Chopra in pigtails and Giambattista Valli Couture leaves husband Nick Jonas all love-eyed, check out
Shahid Kapoor talks about his early 30s ‘loneliness’, says ‘wanted to have an immediate family’
Shahid Kapoor talks about his early 30s ‘loneliness’, says ‘wanted to have an immediate family’
Ritabhari Chakraborty Looks Magical In Red Saree And Bold Eyes; Check Out
Ritabhari Chakraborty Looks Magical In Red Saree And Bold Eyes; Check Out
Find Out: Rani Chatterjee's Makeup Hack
Find Out: Rani Chatterjee's Makeup Hack
Rubina Dilaik's car meets with an accident, read details
Rubina Dilaik's car meets with an accident, read details
Read Latest News