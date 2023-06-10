Tamannaah Bhatia exudes vintage glam in black satin jacket and Victoria Secret bralette

Tamannaah Bhatia casts a mesmerizing spell of vintage allure as she graces the stage in a resplendent black satin jacket. This exquisite garment drapes her figure with an aura of timeless elegance, exuding an enchanting mystique that captivates the onlookers.

Tamannaah’s style in black vintage glam outfit

But the ensemble doesn’t stop there—Tamannaah, a master of sartorial seduction, tastefully incorporates a Victoria’s Secret lace bralette, that she topped with jacket and adding a delicate touch of sensuality to her ensemble. Embracing the power of contrast, she harmoniously pairs this glamorous top with sleek black pants, effortlessly merging sophistication with a hint of modernity. Tamannaah Bhatia, the embodiment of poise and style, leaves us in awe as she flawlessly combines classic charm with a contemporary edge, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who bear witness to her mesmerizing presence.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “On the cover of @lifestyleasiaindia @lsa.arena for @netflix_in ‘s Lust Stories 2”

Here take a look-

Tamannaah Bhatia is a true style maven, consistently setting fashion trends and leaving her mark in the world of glamour. Known for her impeccable taste and versatility, she effortlessly transitions from traditional ethnic wear to cutting-edge contemporary ensembles, proving her fashion prowess knows no bounds.

What are your views on the above stylefile by Tamannaah, that she got cladded in for the Lifestyle Asia magazine.