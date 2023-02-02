Tamannaah Bhatia is unquestionably savvy about fashion and her vogue quotient proves it all. The actress has demonstrated a mastery of the fashion game, from her ultra-glamorous yet intricate Cannes debut to asserting for sepia, Bhatia owns it all. The actress has amply proven her sense of style, and now she is disputing for swinging haute couture on a beautiful set. Tamannaah Bhatia’s style exudes elegance while still being chic.

Owing, here we have shared Tamannaah Bhatia’s best ever fashion appeal from the rundown, here take a look-

Here’s when Tamannaah Bhatia settled nothing but radiance in this stylish mini dress style blazer. The blazer dress featured a belt tied across her torso along with matching bottoms. It also featured intricate white mesh sleeves. She teamed the look with wavy open tresses and blue pumps.

Nothing can beat Tamannaah Bhatia and her fashion quotient when it comes to Red. Here’s when she picked up a stylish corseted red top that she teamed with red bodycon pants. The actress clubbed the look with red bright lips, beautiful pulled back ponytail, dewy eyes and ditched her accessories.

When Tamannaah Bhatia exuded nothing but her boss glams in this beautiful pastel pink pantsuit. The outfit featured intricate feathery embellishments, while Bhatia teamed the look with minimal makeover and matching pumps.

The time Bhatia slipped in a stunning ever hot pink monochromatic bodycon dress. The actress decked it up with full sleeves on one side and ditched her sleeves on the other. The outfit also featured a stunning high-end side slit that added oomph to the look.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the movie Plan A Plan B, that is now streaming in Netflix. The film featured Kusha Kapila, Riteish Deshmukh and others in lead roles. The actress has got Lust Stories 2 helmed by Sujoy Ghosh in the pipeline.