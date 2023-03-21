Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the leading actresses from the country. She has carved a niche both in Tollywood and Bollywood. The actress earned pan-Indian fame with her portrayal in the movie Baahubali. The movie also starred Prabhas. It made a huge number at the box office, and Tamannaah with her honed acting skills, became one of the celebrated stars in the country.

She has now over 20 million followers on her Instagram profile. The actress keeps her fans stunned every now and then with her regular pictures on her social media. As of now, she shared photodump that showcases a day in her life.

In the first slide, we can see her posing with a pineapple. She ornamented the pineapple with a black sunglass. While that, she posed in white top and trousers, teamed her look with top bun and black shades.

The actress went on to share a picture from the swimming pool. In the picture we can see her in a stunning all pink bikini wear as the floats while swimming in the swimming pool.

In the third slide, we can see Bhatia posing all candid and with no makeup for a selfie leaving her hair open.

She went on to share some other candid pictures, as she takes a stroll during her tour in Singapore. Here take a look at the pictures-

Speaking of her Bollywood career, the actress’s first venture Himmatwala did not do well. However, later she earned recognition with movies like, Babli Bouncer, Plan A Plan B. She has got some other big budget projects on the pipeline.