Tamannaah Bhatia Spotted Cleaning Floor, Check Out The New Hack

Tamannaah Bhatia loves to keep her space clean and tidy. And so, in the latest Instagram photos, she is spotted cleaning the floor. Check the new hack she reveals with her fans.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Oct,2023 08:57:26
  • Tamannaah Bhatia is a well-known actress in pan-Indian.
  • Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted cleaning the floor.
  • Tamannaah reveals a new hack to clean the web floors.

Jailer actress Tamannaah Bhatia is a well-known name in the South as well as in the Bollywood film industry. With her impactful stints on-screen, she has carved her niche. However, in real life, she is simple and cool. And like many of us, she deals with cleaning problems at home. And so, she comes up with a new hack for her fans.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Floor Cleaning Hack

Tamannaah Bhatia Spotted Cleaning Floor, Check Out The New Hack 859935

In the new photos of Tamannaah Bhatia’s profile, she is spotted cleaning the floor. She can be seen wearing a beautiful white anarkali kurta with chikankari embroidered paired with palazzo pants. She ditched accessories and makeup to look flawless in her natural skin. Tamannaah stood up to clean the floor herself, using a new hack. In contrast, her pet dog seems to take inspiration from her owner.

Tamannaah cleans the wet floor with the new wet and dry vacuum cleaner, which not only grabs the nooks and crannies of our home but also helps to take care of the wet surfaces. In the caption, Tamannaah said, “Messy liquid spills- bye bye.”

So, did you like Tamannaah Bhatia’s new hack to say goodbye to all the messy liquids? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

