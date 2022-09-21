Well, Royalty beckons Shriya Saran as she bags one of the two female leads in Kabzaa, which sees R Chandru and Upendra team up once again. The film, which also has Kichcha Sudeep, is a pan-Indian film and the team has been particular about the casting to get the appeal and buzz right.

Recently, Kabzaa teaser was released and it’s lead actress took to her instagram and thanked everyone for showing so much appreciation towards it.

In the series of snaps, Shriya Saran was dressed in a gorgeous yellow Kurta-set designed by Sithara Kudige, which she paired with beautiful jewellery from Gajraj Jewellers. Shriya’s look was aced up by makeup artist Mahendra Gupta, while her gorgoeous tresses were loosely curled and styled by hairstylist Priyanka.

Shriya Saran attended the promotions of “Kabzaa” in the mentioned attire and stole the hearts of the fans.

Well, talking about the movie, Shriya mentioned that “Kabzaa is an action movie set in 1970s. This movie depicts the journey of a brutal gangster in India history ever revealed. Even I’m curious to know about it.. aren’t you? Directed by the amazing Chandru.”

Shriya plays the character of Madhumathi in the film, which will have Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep playing a pivotal role.

For more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com