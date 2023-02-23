Alexandra Daddario and her divine blue eyes, are already a fairy tale to dream on! Owing to that, the star has time and again dropped pictures on her Instagram handle, ornamenting her beautiful eyes in the best eye makeup styles possible, and here again we have dropped in Alexandra Daddario’s most stunning eye makeup looks of all time-

In these pictures, we can see Alexandra wearing a stunning, textured brown blazer dress. She teamed it with a sleek pulled back hairbun. The actress completed the look with filled-in sleek eyebrows. For eye makeup, she picked up magenta hued shimmery eyeshadow. The actress completed the entire look with gorgeous pink plump lips. For accessories, the actress completed the look with a pair of golden hoop earrings.

In these beautiful pictures, Alexandra can be spotted in a stylish brown sequinned off-shoulder adorn. The actress completed the look with sleek mid-parted hairbun. The diva rounded it off with her bright beautiful eyes, bold wine red lips and sheer accessories to complete the look. Her face glowed in the light as she posed for the pictures.

In these third set of pictures, we can spot Alexandra wearing a stylish sequinned bodycon black outfit. The outfit featured a high neck. The actress completed the look with her sleek short hair, gorgeous dreamy eyes and nude pink lips. She posed with an intimidating expression on her face, and wrote, “In Paris”

Check out-

Here’s when Alexandra decided to go full glammed up. The actress wore a stylish white one-shoulder dress. She completed the look with her sleek straight hairbun. The diva decked it up with blue smokey eyeshadow along with winged eyes. The actress completed the look with pink glossy lips.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Glam for @time magazine’s women of the year event… celebrated international women’s day right. Thank you for having me!”

Are you in love with these above eye makeup styles by the gorgeous ever, Alexandra? Let us know in the comments below about your takeaways and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.