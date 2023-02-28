Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and there is no denying that. The actor is known for his extreme fitness routines. While most actors, try to impress the audience with their romantic performances and chocolate boy image, this actor impressed both the audience and the film fraternity with his ‘action-hero avatar’.

Recently, Tiger Shroff, made an appearance at the event of the ‘Shaadi’ collection by Mariot Bonvoy, looking dashing in a black suit, which he paired with a crisp white shirt. The launch event which was held at a popular star hotel in Mumbai, was attended by some of the most celebrated faces of the film, television, and fashion industries.

Tiger took to Instagram and shared a BTS video of the event wherein he can be seen performing on stage with a few background dancers. In the video, Tiger is wearing white pants with a blazer and flaunting his six-pack abs. He captioned his video: “Beautiful stage beautiful people 🤍🌸beautiful night.” Check below!