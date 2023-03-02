Sara Ali Khan is an Indian actress known for her versatile acting skills and unique fashion sense. She often mixes traditional and contemporary styles to create her distinct look. Sara Ali Khan’s fashion sense is a mix of traditional Indian and modern Western styles, and she is not afraid to experiment with different looks and outfits. She often experiments with different looks and techniques, and here are some of her most famous fashion statements. Here is the collection of her sharara suits. Have a look below.

Sara Ali Khan’s Sharara Outfit Collection –

Sara Ali Khan donned a sharara costume from Faraz Manan’s couture collection. The designer is most recognized for creating outfits for modern ladies by mixing traditional crafts with a western perspective. The design included a kurta and sharara pants on a nude satin silk backdrop. The dress was beautifully decorated with exquisite white embroidery and floral and geometric motifs. Her full-sleeved, high-neckline kurta stood out because of its peplum-esque design and scalloped hem. The fit-and-flare pants added a sophisticated touch to the eye-catching ensemble.

Sara Ali Khan puts her touch on basic ethnic style in a stunning white sharara in Australia. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the actress look lovely in a sharara. She wore a white gown with a complex black embroidered design and kept her makeup simple with a radiant face. The gorgeous transparent dupatta enhances her whole look. Sara Ali Khan can be quite a maximalist regarding ethnic choices. She has remained faithful to her fashion status, and lately, she raised the bar with a gorgeous champagne-toned embroidered lehenga. Her lehenga was one to save for the wedding season, with beautiful flower embroidered designs and adorned motifs.

Sara Ali Khan wore a floor-length robe and a royal sharara costume. Her ensemble has intricate needlework and gold border elements. Manish Malhotra’s outfit was stunning. She picked a pair of small gold stud earrings as her accessories. The actress used soft, glossy brown lipstick, subtle eyeshadow, sculpted cheekbones, kohl-rimmed eyes, and smooth, shiny brown on the eyelids and lips. She is wearing a black turtleneck top and skin-tight black pants. She layered her top and wore it with a black leather jacket on top. Sara provided height to her physique by wearing a pair of black shoes. Her curly brown hair was parted in the centre. She kept the rest of her appearance basic and finished it with a gorgeous black smokey eye makeup look.

Which Sharara suit has your vote? Let us know your opinion in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.