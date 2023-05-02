ADVERTISEMENT
Unseen moments of Anushka Shetty and Prabhas from Baahubali sets go viral, watch

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 May,2023 23:36:00
In a massive win for the Indian film industry, the dynamic duo of Anushka Shetty and Prabhas have taken the Telugu cinema by storm with their sizzling on-screen chemistry. The power-packed pair has starred in numerous films together, including the blockbuster Baahubali series, which has garnered a mammoth success both domestically and internationally.

Their impressive performances in the second part of the Baahubali series have garnered critical acclaim, and audiences can’t seem to get enough of their scintillating chemistry on screen. From their dialogue delivery to their impeccable acting, Anushka Shetty and Prabhas have proved time and again that they are a force to be reckoned with in the Indian film industry.

Speaking of Baahubali here, we have shared an unseen video from the sets of Baahubali, where we can see the stunning duo having their scenes together. Check out below-

One wrote, “went crazy seeing Prabhas.. ❤ I was a fan after I watched Baahubali. Since then I started searching all of his movies and fall in love in every scene of him. ❤ Hope to see Him personally. ❤ love frm Philippines”

Another wrote, “Prabhas astonishing and one of my favorites amazing star. I love every movie he has been in and his performance is outstanding a superb powerhouse material a big fan of his bless him now and always success be on him.”

A third user wrote, “My heart is searching for prabhas and he’s movie updates in seconds minutes hours days months years”

Stay tuned for more updates on this power-packed pair!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

