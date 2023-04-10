One of the most adored couples in Bollywood is that of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. These two are often in the spotlight due to their vivid personalities and close friends on social media. However, we just obtained a clip that was taken directly from a Sports Honor Awards ceremony that had just taken place. Concerning that, a video of them dancing to Deepika’s well-known Bajirao Mastani song together is getting viral online. However, there is a significant twist. The attractive couple came to this, and in the video, we could see the actor flirting with his wife. Today, we obtained yet another video showing the Gunday actor dancing with a hologram of his wife.

Ranveer Singh Dances With Deepika’s Hologram Picture

Ranveer Singh dancing with Deepika Padukone (Mastani) at the Bollywood exhibition in Louvre Museum 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/3ssKiWCqzE — Khadeejah❤️Ranveer (@KhadeejahRS) March 29, 2023

Ranveer Singh is seen in the video going popular on social media attending the Bollywood Superstar exhibition at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. He is pictured standing in a room with a video of his wife, Deepika Padukone, dancing to the song “Mohe rang do laal” from the movie Bajirao Mastani playing on the screen. Ranveer may be seen walking in step with his stunning bride in the room as portrayed on television. Ranveer can be seen having fun and hearing laughter in the background.

Deepika And Ranveer’s Upcoming Movies

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming filmography, which is interesting, is the Hrithik Roshan-co starring title Fighter. Project K and the remake of The Intern will both feature her. He currently appears alongside Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

