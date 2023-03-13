Sara Ali Khan is among the most well-known and appealing actors in the Hindi cinema industry. The diva has been killing it since her 2018 debut, and given her promise as a performer, it makes sense that she will keep killing it as she moves up. When Sara Ali Khan shares stunning photos or videos on her social media pages, users can’t get enough of her natural beauty and charm. It’s unsurprising, given how much affection and attention Sara Ali Khan consistently receives.

Sara is a fashion icon in the Indian film industry thanks to her unique style, combining comfort, elegance, and modern trends. Online followers of Sara Ali Khan can’t stop drooling over her captivating and drool-worthy photos and videos of herself that she posts on her Instagram account. We adore how she makes everyone fawn over her great feelings and attractiveness. Sara regularly dons traditional Indian clothing, including sarees, lehengas, and Anarkali. She generally wears vibrantly colored clothing with exquisite embroidery, which gives her a regal and elegant aspect. She was recently spotted donning a red lehenga outfit.

Sara Ali Khan’s Video Appearance

Sara Ali Khan donned a white sleeveless crop top with black tights. Her hair was fashioned in a middle-parted wavy manner. She went for a no-makeup look. “It’s time for a shower, so I can be fresh like a flower,” she says in the opening video, holding a flower. And suddenly, she appeared in a lehenga set with a stunning choli with a plunging V neckline that accentuates her décolletage, quarter-length sleeves, a midriff-baring short hem, gold taar embroidery, sequin work, and brocade embroidery.

She paired it with a lehenga with gota patti trimmings, brocade work, a lavishly embroidered tassel knotted on the side, and a tiered ghera. Sara finished the look with a matching sindoor red dupatta embellished with patti borders, gold floral jaal work, and beaded embellishments. Sara completed the look with a maang tikka, bangles, a statement ring, heels, center-parted wavy hair, dazzling red eye shadow, kohl-lined eyelids, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip color, reddened cheeks, dewy foundation, feathered brows, contoured face. In the video, she also showed her glimpse of a pamp walk and her oozing posture.

Did you like seeing Sara Ali Khan's Video appearance? Let us know your opinion in the comments