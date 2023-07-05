When Anushka Sharma called her relationship with Ranveer Singh ‘Volatile’, said “we can kill each other”

Anushka Sharma‘s candid revelation about her past relationship with Ranveer Singh has resurfaced, sparking renewed discussions among fans. In an old interview with Simi Garewal, the actress described their dynamic as “volatile,” stating that they had the ability to “kill each other.” The video has captured attention once again, leaving viewers intrigued.

What Anushka said

When asked about her relationship with Ranveer Singh, Anushka said, “If you know Ranveer and me really well, people get to know us really well, They’ll realize that we’re very different people, the two of us. So we have a very volatile relationship. So yeah, we can kill each other. It’s good to not know. You can’t. You can’t kill each other. I’m serious. I can. I can take his head off. He can take my, like, we quite like that. Because The thing is, I think if we ever had to be in a relationship, we would want two different things from a relationship. We see life in a very different way.”

She added, “He’s very, he’s a very practical person. He’s very practical. I’m. I’m completely impractical. I like him. He’s attractive and everything. But for me, a relationship is it can be very frivolous. So for me, if I happen to be with another man, he needs to calm leader. Otherwise I cannot be. It could not be a good relationship. Oh God, I’m never going to have a boyfriend. I just said that I’m serious.”

However, in the entire interview Simi Garewal replied monosyllabic, saying “SO”

Reddit Users React

The video has also circulated on Reddit by the group Bolly Blinds N Gossip. With that, it stirred quite a discussion amongst the netizens.

One wrote, “What I got from this is that they’re both so crackheaded as individuals, it would just be a mess of an actual relationship..now DPs the one that mellows him out and virat mellows anushka out They did clearly date though or have some thing, the AIB roast literally made open jokes about it and so does karan..they seemed sweet for a certain amount of time and then it just seemed like she couldn’t stand him..”

Another wrote, “The first line- Kriti gave the same reason why she will not date kartik..About Anushka-Ranveer…Anushka doesn’t seem like a person who would be pleased to see his antics or extrovert nature…”