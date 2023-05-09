ADVERTISEMENT
When Ranbir Kapoor’s comment on Ileana D’Cruz’ ‘belly button’ left her embarrassed

Here’s when Ranbir Kapoor’s comment on Ileana D’Cruz’s belly button left her all embarrassed. Ileana D’Cruz has been hitting headlines lately after she announced her pregnancy

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 May,2023 03:00:25
Ileana D’Cruz is currently hitting headlines given her pregnancy announcement on social media. The actress took to her Instagram handle on 18th April to announce her pregnancy. She shared a picture of a baby romper, along with a mama pendant. Since then, Ileana has been getting mixed reactions from the netizens.

Meanwhile, today we are here with an instance when Ranbir Kapoor made a comment of the actress’ belly button leaving her embarrassed. Read below to know what RK had to say about it.

Ranbir Kapoor on Ileana D’Cruz

Talking about Ileana, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Strangely, the most I saw Ileana was when I went to this place called Pollachi (Tamil Nadu) and the only channels that were playing were South channels. And, she was like throughout (on the TV). Every channel I put on and she was dancing. I saw her belly button for the first time and I was amazed. Because you have a very beautiful belly button, you should know that.” As quoted by Men XP.

Ileana D’Cruz’s Work Front

Ileana, an acclaimed actress, made a prominent mark in the South film industry before making her foray into Bollywood. With a string of successful movies in Tollywood, she enjoyed immense popularity and garnered critical acclaim for her exceptional performance in the film “Barfi.”

Since then, Ileana has predominantly appeared in Hindi cinema, starring in notable films such as “Main Tera Hero,” “Rustom,” “Raid,” and “The Big Bull,” among others. Currently, she has exciting projects lined up, including “Unfair & Lovely,” alongside Randeep Hooda, and an untitled film directed by Shirsha Guha, featuring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in pivotal roles.

