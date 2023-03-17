It’s a given how the south film industry has emerged to become one of the most loved and venerated as of now. With every passing day, the industry is getting its long due appreciation from the netizens. And now with RRR getting the Oscar, we can definitely say that the future of south cinema is all on the shine. However, while the industry outshines, there are talks and speculations that too lurk within the south industry.

And this time, we are here with an unknown fact about the Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The diva is known as the Milky Beauty in the south and has earned immense love with her honing acting chops in some of the big budget movies. She has also earned a foothold in the Bollywood. But, while the actress happens to be a celebrated star in the industry, not many know that how she shocked a producer once when she demanded 3.5 crores for a movie role, as mentioned in a report by Great Andhra.

Tamannaah Bhatia is mostly known for her larger-than-life roles in the movies. However, there was this one time, when Bhatia wanted to play in a female oriented film. She eventually got offered with one. But her demand of professional fee shocked the producer of the film. Because the genre of female-led films is still very limited and doesn’t cater much profit at the box office, high demand of fees make it difficult for the makers. And as per reports, the producer stated that she might not be playing the role for such high fee demand.

Tamannaah Bhatia earned pan-India fame after her work in the movie Baahubali. She also worked in Hindi movies like Babli Bouncer, Himmatwala and others.